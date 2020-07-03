Roy Keane Gives His Take On Frosty Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Interview

Roy Keane has given his opinion on Jurgen Klopp’s frosty post-match interview to Sky Sports after the Liverpool boss saw his side lose 4-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side cruised to a one-sided victory over their rivals who already clinched the Premier League title last week.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden, and an own-goal by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, gave City the win.

Despite Liverpool winning the title, and being excellent all season, that hasn’t stopped criticism, particularly on social media, of Liverpool’s performance on Thursday.

Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves after the match, was clearly frustrated by his side’s performance, while he didn’t take too kindly to Shreeves’ line of questioning.

. @GeoffShreeves 🗣 "At 0-0 did you have good chances?" Jurgen Klopp 🗣 "You ask me? why are you asking me? you watched the game completely calm why are you asking me?" pic.twitter.com/zGudulNeqN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 2, 2020

Keane, who isn’t exactly a stranger to showing his emotions, was working for Sky Sports as a pundit last night.

The former Manchester United captain said Klopp’s reaction is indicative of how Liverpool will be challenging for titles over the next couple of years while admitting he loves to see that type of response.

“The reason they’re champions and the reason why they’re going to be challenging for the next few years is because of that interview,” Keane said.

“He’s fuming and to me, it’s nothing to do with the questions, he’s fuming because his team got beaten.

“Obviously he’s going to defend his team but no top manager likes to get beaten 4-0.”

Keane added:

“We watched the game live and we think Liverpool’s attitude was fine but it’s human nature that you’re going to slack off.

“But that’s why they’re champions because they’re fuming to be getting beaten 4-0.

“And that’s why I love to see that.”

"You ask me? Why are you asking me?" 😳 Poor Geoff Shreeves was on the receiving end here! 👀👇https://t.co/dSsB4mrEdb — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 2, 2020