Home Football Roy Keane Gives His Take On Frosty Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Interview

Roy Keane Gives His Take On Frosty Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Interview

Sean McMahon July 3, 2020

Roy Keane has given his opinion on Jurgen Klopp’s frosty post-match interview to Sky Sports after the Liverpool boss saw his side lose 4-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night. 

Pep Guardiola’s side cruised to a one-sided victory over their rivals who already clinched the Premier League title last week.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden, and an own-goal by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, gave City the win.

Roy Keane Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Despite Liverpool winning the title, and being excellent all season, that hasn’t stopped criticism, particularly on social media, of Liverpool’s performance on Thursday.

Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves after the match, was clearly frustrated by his side’s performance, while he didn’t take too kindly to Shreeves’ line of questioning.

Keane, who isn’t exactly a stranger to showing his emotions, was working for Sky Sports as a pundit last night.

The former Manchester United captain said Klopp’s reaction is indicative of how Liverpool will be challenging for titles over the next couple of years while admitting he loves to see that type of response.

“The reason they’re champions and the reason why they’re going to be challenging for the next few years is because of that interview,” Keane said.

“He’s fuming and to me, it’s nothing to do with the questions, he’s fuming because his team got beaten.

Roy Keane Jurgen Klopp
Roy Keane

“Obviously he’s going to defend his team but no top manager likes to get beaten 4-0.”

Keane added:

“We watched the game live and we think Liverpool’s attitude was fine but it’s human nature that you’re going to slack off.

“But that’s why they’re champions because they’re fuming to be getting beaten 4-0.

“And that’s why I love to see that.”

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Sean McMahon

Sean is Head of Pundit Arena Rugby. Contact him on Twitter here:
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.