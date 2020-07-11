“It Was a Great Way To Chill Out. Then Jack Would Say, ‘Back To The Hotel'”

Today we were met with the terribly sad news that former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has passed away at the age of 85.

The Northumberland born former footballer and manager had a fantastic career as a player which included a Division 1 title, an FA Cup and of course, helping England to a historic World Cup victory in 1966.

On these shores, however, he will be fondly remembered for providing some unforgettable and lifelong memories for the Irish people as he captured a nation’s hearts when he transformed the Republic of Ireland team.

Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has passed away aged 85. Rest In Peace, Jack and thank you for the memories 💚 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/pkwF9Hl4bb — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 11, 2020

A first-ever major finals appearance at Euro 88 included a 1-0 win over England while Charlton guided Ireland to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 1990 where they were knocked out by host nation Italy.

The dream continued in 1994 when Ireland beat Italy 1-0 in the group stages before eventually succumbing to the Netherlands in the knockout stages.

His coaching philosophy consisted of simple, direct but effective football which immediately yielded some fantastic results for Ireland. His man-management style was a little less rigid, however, as Roy Keane recalled in an ITV podcast from 2018.

1994 was Keane’s first World Cup and he was among a group of younger players in that squad alongside established stars such as Paul McGrath, John Aldridge, Packie Bonner and Ray Houghton.

Although the Cork man was an incredibly driven player, he admitted that he let his hair down during that World Cup and this was something that Charlton encouraged.

Tributes being paid to Jack Charlton at FAI HQ in Abbotstown and Elland Road in Leeds 💚 pic.twitter.com/KVXmtJzDJi — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 11, 2020

“When I say we were in the zone, when we played under Jack Charlton there was free time,” Keane said.

“We weren’t just locked in our hotel up in some mountain. We were hitting the Irish bars on our nights off and we were enjoying the occasion but, as I said, in the back of you’re mind, you’re saying, ‘We’re professional footballers. We want to go over there and have some sort of impact’. Even though, as I said, we had a tough group.

“Jack always had a relaxed attitude,” Keane continued, “that when you were not training, you lads, you do what you want. A lot of lads were experienced players who had the balance right – went to have a few pints and went to relax.

“In America, at the time, there were great [down-time] options for us, especially in Orlando. We’d go to water-parks. Strangely enough, if you saw a player doing that now you’d say, ‘That’s a bit mad’, but it was a great way to switch off. When you’re going down a slide in Orlando, you’re not thinking about a Mexican midfielder who is supposed to be playing against you.

“It was a great way to relax and chill out. And then Jack would say, back to the hotel – now I’m talking about three or four nights before a game – he’d say ‘If you want to have a few pints, just take it easy’.”

In terms of off the pitch matters, the existence of the Guinness tap on the floor of the Ireland team’s hotel has been debated widely.

Keane did admit that there was a steady supply of Guinness in one of the rooms but it wasn’t too concerning due to the quality and experience of the players they had at the time.

“Yeah, on our floor, which was pretty handy. But when I saw our lads go there for breakfast, it did concern me! Listen, I was the first in the bar; don’t get me wrong. But that was the time, 1994. If you saw a team doing that now…. but we also had good players. Really good, experienced players that knew and always had the balance right. Honestly.”