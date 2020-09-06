Roy Keane accuses James Ward-Prowse of cheating during England win

The Cork man was not a fan.

Roy Keane believes that James Ward-Prowse was guilty of cheating during England’s drab 1-0 win over Iceland in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate’s side somewhat avenged their defeat to Iceland at the 2016 European Championships with a gritty victory.

Raheem Sterling’s penalty in the 90th minute proved to be the difference as Southgate’s side now look ahead to their next fixture against Denmark on Tuesday.

Sverrir Ingi Ingason handled the ball in the box which saw him sent off for a second bookable offence.

England almost threw away their win when they conceded a penalty moments later in the 92nd minute of the game. Joe Gomez pulled Holmbert Aron Fridjonsson by the shirt in the box to give Iceland an excellent opportunity to get a share of the spoils.

However, Birkir Bjarnason ballooned his spot-kick over the crossbar to give England the victory.

In the build-up to Iceland’s penalty, footage showed James Ward-Prowse digging up the penalty spot with his boot immediately before the penalty was taken.

Some will argue that this contributed to Bjarnason fluffing his penalty attempt.

Roy Keane bluntly branding England's James Ward-Prowse a cheat for his role in Iceland's penalty miss. Has no time for Ian Wright's defence… pic.twitter.com/WVD9i9Ix32 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 5, 2020

Roy Keane: England’s James Ward-Prowse guilty of “cheating”

Roy Keane, who was on punditry duty on ITV, believes that this was cheating from Ward-Prowse.

“It’s cheating, I don’t like to see that,” Keane said.

“It’s not allowed.”

The former Republic of Ireland assistant manager did admit that he had little confidence in seeing the penalty hit the back of the net because of Bjarnason’s body language before the match started.

“I spotted this before the game, I never fancied him with the penalty.

“I understand players being relaxed before a game, but he looks too relaxed. He looks like he’s waiting to go into the toilet or for a taxi.”

Ian Wright took a different view to Keane and said that he likes to see that bit of “devilment” from Ward-Prowse.

“I don’t mind that from an England player, what I like about Ward-Prowse is he’s got that little devilment about him.

“If that happens in a major competition and England get something from it, I’m not going to complain.”

