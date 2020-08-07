Former La Liga chief claims Ronaldo agreed to leave Man Utd after 2006 World Cup

This would have been an interesting move.

It’s easy to forget that Cristiano Ronaldo came very close to the Man Utd exit door in 2006. This was just three seasons since he signed for the famous club at the beginning of the 2003/04 season.

After the 2006 World Cup, where Ronaldo was the centre of attention during Wayne Rooney’s sending off in the quarter-final against Portugal, the multiple Ballon d’Or winner stated on the record that he wanted to leave Manchester United.

This was due to a perceived lack of support from the club over the World Cup controversy.

Ronaldo became a scapegoat for Rooney getting sent off instead of the finger being pointed at the England forward who clearly deserved his marching orders for stamping on Ricardo Carvalho.

Ronaldo & Valencia

Amedeo Carboni, the former Sporting Director of Valencia, has claimed that Ronaldo agreed to a move to the Mestalla Stadium in 2006 which almost saw him leave Man Utd.

“I arrived at the right time, Valencia was the city that benefited most from this economic, social and sporting ‘boom’,” Carboni told Il Posticipo.

“We had found the financial resources to get him (Ronaldo). We had made arrangements with Nike and Coca Cola – the player’s sponsors.

“Ronaldo at that time was already earning 10 million net a year, a lot for a club like Valencia.

“Then we reached the stage where Cristiano had argued with Manchester United. In 2006-07 Valencia was experiencing a ‘boom’ and I had his ‘yes’ to sign him.”

Carboni described how although everything seemed to be in order for the move to go through, it didn’t materialise.

“The contracts signed by [Jorge] Mendes (Ronaldo’s agent), nothing was missing between Ronaldo, his agent and myself. The deal, however, did not materialise.”

In Manchester United’s case, it’s good that they held onto him at that time. Ronaldo scored over 20 Premier League goals for the first time in the 2006/07 season.

This played a massive role in helping Alex Ferguson’s side to their first league title since the 2002/03 campaign.