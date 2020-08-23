The odd rituals & superstitions which have Robert Lewandowski at the top

Operating at his peak.

It’s hard not to feel sorry for Robert Lewandowski as the Polish striker would have been an absolute shoo-in for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

However, the prestigious annual award will not be given out this season due the disrupted season according to France Football.

The 32-year-old has scored a remarkable 55 goals in 46 games this season. His durability is also something to behold. Lewandowski has yet to miss more than three consecutive games through injury since he began life in the Bundesliga in 2010 with Borussia Dortmund.

It will come as no surprise that Lewandowski pours over every detail of his preparation to make sure that he is operating at his very best.

As reported by The Guardian, Lewandowski has a number of interesting preparatory techniques.

When it comes to meals, he eats dessert first, before eating a starter and finally the main course. This is believed to be due to sweet foods digesting quicker and therefore keeping them separate from the subsequent carbohydrates and protein.

When it comes to rest, he makes sure to sleep on his left side in order to keep his right leg strong.

To help increase his concentration he avoids playing video games and reads books instead. The 32-year-old conducts brain exercises to assist with his concentration.

If Bayern Munich can manage to get the better of PSG in tonight’s Champions League final, Lewandowski will get his very first Champions League medal.

Lewandowski reached the final with Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

