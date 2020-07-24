Home Football Robbie Keane Linked To Tottenham Hotspur Coaching Role

Robbie Keane Linked To Tottenham Hotspur Coaching Role

Sean McMahon July 24, 2020

Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane has been linked to a coaching role in the Premier League. 

The former striker has been without a coaching role since Stephen Kenny took over as manager of the Republic of Ireland while he was also Jonathan Woodgate’s assistant during the time the former England international was manager of Middlesbrough.

Now he has been linked to a coaching role in the Premier League.

Robbie Keane coaching

Tottenham Hotspur will soon be without their assistant coach Ricardo Formosinho. Jose Mourinho confirmed today that Formosinho is departing the club to seek an opportunity to become a head coach elsewhere.

As a result, Mourinho will need to replace him and the Portuguese boss confirmed that person is someone with strong links to the club.

Robbie Keane coaching

“Who is coming to replace him? I prefer that it’s the club that’s going to inform you about that but my decision was to go again in one direction that I had before in other clubs which is to help local people to develop, instead of bringing one more assistant with me,” Mourinho said.

“So it’ll be someone with a history with the club, connected with the club and let’s try to give him an opportunity because I’m not really a fan of people moving with a lot of assistants and forgetting local talent and people from the house.”

Robbie Keane coaching
Jose Mourinho and Ricardo Formosinho

Of course, Keane fits this criteria and the Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick admits that the Dubliner could be that person.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Sean McMahon

Sean is Head of Pundit Arena Rugby. Contact him on Twitter here:
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.