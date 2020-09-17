Rio Ferdinand hits out at Manchester United over ‘frustrating’ transfer window

It’s been a tough summer for Manchester United fans.

Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Manchester United over their disappointing summer transfer window.

The club have only had one signing come through the door in the form of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Meanwhile, their rivals, particularly Chelsea, have splashed the cash to improve their squad. Frank Lampard’s side have seen the arrival Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech, while Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr have arrived on free transfers.

The Stamford Bridge outfit finished on level points with United last season but based on the players they have brought in so far, they could finish ahead of them this season.

United supporters desperately want to see their side compete or at least challenge for the Premier League title. To do so, they need to spend some money and this is where Ferdinand’s grievances lie.

“That’s what’s frustrating to me.”

“The difference in the way Chelsea have done their business in this window compared to, say, my team, Manchester United,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE podcast.

“There’s no noise, there’s nothing going on – all you’re seeing is bang, deals. A little bit of talk, bang, deal. Getting it done. That’s what’s frustrating to me and all the Man United fans.

“(Jadon) Sancho was talked about months ago and it’s still not done, it’s so frustrating.

“I’m not saying deals are easy to be done but Frank Lampard and Chelsea are showing that deals can be done if you put the money down and it’s all done in the right way.”

Ferdinand certainly sums up the mood of United fans. That frustration has only increased with the news that Liverpool look to have secured a deal for Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara – a player which the club have been linked with this summer.

