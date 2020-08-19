Richie Sadlier receives praise for take on PSG & RB Leipzig

“Maybe this is not the game for you.”

RTÉ football pundit Richie Sadlier has received widespread praise on social media for his comments on Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

During coverage of the Champions League semi-final between the pair, Sadlier succinctly summarised the wider-context surrounding the two clubs.

The former Republic of Ireland forward spoke strongly about the ownership models of both clubs and the ethical questions which they inevitably raise. The clip has been viewed over a million times.

Champions League semi-finals

PSG secured their passage into their very first Champions League final with a straight-forward 3-0 victory over the German side on Tuesday night.

The Parisians will meet either Bayern Munich or fellow French side Lyon with those two sides facing off against one another in Wednesday’s semi-final.

However, ahead of the semi-final, Sadlier spoke about a topic that a lot of football pundits avoid or at the very least, tip-toe around. The RTÉ pundit has been praised as a result for addressing the topic head-on.

“It’s basically a marketing strategy for a drinks brand”

“They are very unpopular for very understandable reasons,” Richie Sadlier said about RB Leipzig, who are owned by drinks company Red Bull and were found in 2009.

“One way of looking at Leipzig from abroad is you look in and think: young manager, really energetic style of football, lovely story.

“They’ve come from nowhere in a very short period of time.

“But if you look at how they’ve done it, they’ve either side-stepped or trampled over the membership rules that are treated very seriously in German football.

“So the importance of fans having a voice in the club, it’s not considered here.

“Everyone in Germany is wishing them failure, because you think: ‘If this does well, who’s going to follow them?’

“It’s basically a marketing strategy for a drinks brand, that’s what this club exists as.”

“Maybe this is not the game for you.”

Sadlier then turned his attention to PSG, who have been owned by Qatar since 2011.

“And PSG, far worse. They’re run by a regime, which faces allegations of anything from torturing journalists to imprisoning gay people and a host of other human rights abuses.

“So if you approach a game and see the result as validation or vindication of the behaviour of the owners or the club, maybe this is not the game for you.”

You can watch Sadlier speak below.

