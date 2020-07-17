The Premier League Clubs Who Have Gained The Most From VAR Decisions

It’s VAR’s debut season in the Premier League and it’s safe to say that it hasn’t been without its problems.

There have been no shortage of controversial decisions issued by the technology throughout the season which have left some managers infuriated and supporters bewildered.

Nevertheless, it looks like it’s here to stay but hopefully after one full season with the technology implemented, the system can be refined for the 2020/21 campaign which will lead to less controversy and more fair decisions.

Throughout this season, which is set to finish at the end of the month, some clubs have benefitted from VAR more than others. On the other hand, some clubs will feel very hard done by.

ESPN have conducted some in-depth analysis to determine which clubs in the Premier League have been on the right side of VAR decisions more often than not.

You can find a detailed breakdown of these stats here, but below is an overview which shows the net overturned decisions for each club. E.g. Manchester United are +8 which means that they received 10 decisions which worked in their favour and two decisions which went against them.

Premier League Teams Who Have Benefited The Most From VAR

Manchester United +8 Brighton & Hove Albion +7 Crystal Palace +4 Burnley +3 Newcastle United +3 Liverpool +2 Leicester City +1 Southampton +1 Tottenham Hotspur +1 Bournemouth 0 Everton -1 Manchester City -1 Watford -1 Arsenal -2 Chelsea -2 Aston Villa -3 Norwich City -5 Sheffield United -5 West Ham -5 Wolves -5