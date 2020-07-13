Your TV Guide For This Week’s Jam-Packed Premier League Schedule

This season’s Premier League is entering the home stretch and there are some hugely important fixtures this week as the race for a European spot heats up and the relegation battle continues.

Below you will find each fixture that is taking place this week with the corresponding channel where you can watch live.

Monday 13 July

Manchester United v Southampton – KO 8pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One

Tuesday 14 July

Chelsea v Norwich City – KO 8.15pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One

Wednesday 15 July

Burnley v Wolves – 6pm – BBC One/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Manchester City v Bournemouth – 6pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One

Newcastle v Tottenham – 6pm – BT Sport 1

Arsenal v Liverpool – 8.15pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday 16 July

Everton v Aston Villa – 6pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Leicester City v Sheffield United – 6pm – Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One

Crystal Palace v Manchester United – 8.15pm – BT Sport 1

Southampton v Brighton – 8.15pm – BT Sport 2

Friday 17 July

West Ham v Watford – 8.15pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

Saturday 18 July

Norwich City v Burnley – 5.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One

Sunday 19 July

Bournemouth v Southampton – 2pm – BT Sport 1

Tottenham v Leicester – 4pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League