Your TV Guide For This Week’s Jam-Packed Premier League Schedule

This season’s Premier League is entering the home stretch and there are some hugely important fixtures this week as the race for a European spot heats up and the relegation battle continues.
Below you will find each fixture that is taking place this week with the corresponding channel where you can watch live.
Monday 13 July
Manchester United v Southampton – KO 8pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One
Tuesday 14 July
Chelsea v Norwich City – KO 8.15pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One
Wednesday 15 July
Burnley v Wolves – 6pm – BBC One/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Manchester City v Bournemouth – 6pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One
Newcastle v Tottenham – 6pm – BT Sport 1
Arsenal v Liverpool – 8.15pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
Thursday 16 July
Everton v Aston Villa – 6pm – Sky Sports Main Event
Leicester City v Sheffield United – 6pm – Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One
Crystal Palace v Manchester United – 8.15pm – BT Sport 1
Southampton v Brighton – 8.15pm – BT Sport 2
Friday 17 July
West Ham v Watford – 8.15pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
Saturday 18 July
Norwich City v Burnley – 5.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One
Sunday 19 July
Bournemouth v Southampton – 2pm – BT Sport 1
Tottenham v Leicester – 4pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League