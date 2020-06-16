Your TV Guide To This Week’s Premier League Fixtures

It has been over 13 weeks since the last Premier League fixture, but thankfully, England’s top-flight will resume on Wednesday as starved fans finally get to watch some live football.

The resumption of the Bundesliga a few weeks ago has given us a taste of what to expect from behind-closed-doors games but for most of us, the Premier League is really where it’s at and it will be interesting to see how the major broadcasters will compensate for the lack of atmosphere in the respective stadiums.

Speaking of broadcasters, the remainder of the current Premier League season will see a number of different outlets showing the outstanding 92 matches.

Sky Sports will show 64 games. 25 of these 64 games will be shown on Sky Pick (Sky’s free-to-air channel on their platform). 20 games will be broadcast by BT. Four games each will be shown by the BBC and Amazon, free-to-air.

Now, for viewers in the Republic of Ireland, it doesn’t seem that you will be able to watch Amazon’s fixtures as Amazon Prime do not have rights to broadcast Premier League games on this side of the Irish Sea, viewers will likely have to watch games on Premier Sports in this case.

There is some good news, however, as one of the BT Sport fixtures this weekend will also be shown on Premier Sports 1, exclusive to viewers in the Republic of Ireland.

Below you will find the channels which will broadcast the first batch of Premier League games from Wednesday to Sunday.

Premier League Fixtures:

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United – KO 6pm – Sky Sports

Manchester City v Arsenal – KO 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Friday, June 19

Norwich v Southampton – KO 6pm – Sky Pick

Tottenham v Manchesrer United – KO 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Saturday, June 20

Watford v Leicester – KO 12.30pm – BT Sport

Brighton v Arsenal – KO 3pm – BT Sport, Premier Sport 1 (ROI only)

West Ham v Wolves – KO 5.30pm – Sky Sports

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – KO 7.45pm – BBC, Premier Sport 1 (ROI only)

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle v Sheffield United – KO 2pm – Sky Pick

Aston Villa v Chelsea – KO 4.15pm – Sky Sports

Everton v Liverpool – KO 7pm – Sky Pick

___

Keep an eye on Pundit Arena over the weekend as we’ll confirm the TV channels for next week’s Premier League fixtures.