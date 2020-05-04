Quiz: Can You Recognise These Iconic 90s Premier League Stars?

Can you name these iconic Premier League stars from the 1990s?

In our latest quiz, we have provided you with 18 different players with their faces blurred out.

We want you to name the particular Premier League footballer from the 90s era.

It was the first decade of the Premier League since its inception in 1992 and for many of us, it was the time that we fell in love with the beautiful game.

The quiz is multiple choice and there is no time limit.

Make sure to wait a second or two after each particular question as the image of the correct player will appear.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the Facebook comments!

