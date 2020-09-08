 Close sidebar

Every new Premier League kit for the 2020/21 season

by Sean McMahon
New Premier League Kits

We’re almost there.

The 2020/21 Premier League season is just around the corner.

The brand new campaign kicks off this Saturday with the first match being the meeting of Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage at 12.30 pm.

All of the 20 Premier League clubs will be brandishing new kits for the forthcoming campaign and below you will find the new wears for each team.

Arsenal

New Premier League Kits
Home

Away

Aston Villa

 

Brighton & Hove Albion

Home
Away

Burnley

Chelsea

New Premier League Kits
Home

Crystal Palace

Everton

New Premier League Kits
Home

Fulham

Leeds

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

New Premier League Kits
Home
Away

Manchester United

Newcastle United

New Premier League Kits
Home

Sheffield United

Southampton

New Premier League Kits
Home

 

Away

Tottenham Hotspur

Home
Away

West Brom

West Ham

New Premier League Kits
Home
New Premier League Kits
Home

Wolves

Home

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

