Every new Premier League kit for the 2020/21 season

We’re almost there.

The 2020/21 Premier League season is just around the corner.

The brand new campaign kicks off this Saturday with the first match being the meeting of Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage at 12.30 pm.

All of the 20 Premier League clubs will be brandishing new kits for the forthcoming campaign and below you will find the new wears for each team.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

#100YEARHEROES | Our home kit for the 20/21 season takes inspiration from the kit worn by one of the greatest squad of players in the club’s history. READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/Lxsc9tfmOq pic.twitter.com/KZHB8U9xIR — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 14, 2020

Chelsea

Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 away kit. Inspired by a classic tailored aesthetic but filtered through a modern street lens and colour palette. Available 30.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/BgcUKZMm5d — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2020

Crystal Palace

South London & Proud. 🥁 Introducing our kit for the 20/21 season. #CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 7, 2020

Everton

Fulham

Leeds

Leicester City

After the launch of #lcfc's brand new 2020/21 home kit, https://t.co/bGvI1Zt197 takes an in-depth look at 🔟 iconic shirts adorned by the Foxes over the years 👕 — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 28, 2020

All smiles in the ☀️ The best pics as we debuted our maroon away kit for #BirLei yesterday ⤵️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 27, 2020

Liverpool

5⃣ 𝒅𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒐… There's been 16 Reds who have reached 💯 goals for us, with @MoSalah looking to join that list during the 2020/21 season ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 7, 2020

Manchester City

Manchester United

👕 We'll be wearing our new @adidasfootball away shirt in Sunday's #UEL semi-final… Now we're giving you the chance to win your very own ⬇️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2020

Newcastle United

𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠. 🥁 Introducing our 2020/21 @pumafootball away and third kits. ⚫️ #NUFC ⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 10, 2020

Sheffield United

Passionate in our pursuit. Our new home kit for 20/21. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9SrrgbA8Gg — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 3, 2020

Bold in our belief. 🔥 The 2020/21 Sheffield United away kit, available in-store and online now. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 10, 2020

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Brom

Sawyers in stripes. ❤️💛 Got your #NewStripes yet? You can click and collect for free from our Merry Hill store which reopens on Friday. Shop online ➡️ https://t.co/I1djYhdb6q pic.twitter.com/0q8443QDdv — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 24, 2020

West Ham

Wolves

So you *may* have seen the kit before now, but it looks better out of the box, right? 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/jTlPLHh84M — Wolves (@Wolves) September 4, 2019

