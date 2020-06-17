Quiz: Name The Players With The Most Hat-Tricks In The Premier League

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the players who have scored the most hat-tricks in the Premier League since the competition began in 1992.

There have been some incredible and prolific goalscorers throughout the almost 30-year history of one the world’s great football competitions and we want you to test your memory of these iconic players.

In this quiz, there are a total of 24 different players for you to guess. These players have scored anywhere between four to 12 Premier League hat-tricks in their career.

To help you along, we have provided you with the number of Premier League hat-tricks the particular player has scored, in addition to the date of that player’s last Premier League hat-trick.

You have seven minutes to complete the quiz.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



