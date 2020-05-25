Quiz: Name These Iconic Premier League Golden Boot Winners

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name every player that has won the Premier League Golden Boot award since the league’s inception in 1992.

If you have been taking part in our various goalscorer quizzes over the last few weeks, you have a good chance of performing very well in this as we ask you to name the league top scorer for each season.

In this quiz, we have decided not to include the name of the club each winner played for at the time they won the award.

We want this to be a challenge.

There are also some years where the award has been shared among two or even three players, we want you to name those too.

You have five minutes to complete this quiz. Best of luck and please let us know how you get on in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.





