Premier League Games Set To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

The UK government is set to meet today where the response to the Covid-19 [Coronavirus] pandemic is set to move from the “containment” phase to the “delay” phase which will result in all football matches in England, including Premier League fixtures, being played behind closed doors.

The Times are reporting a number of impacts on the Premier League including that in addition to games being played behind closed doors, season ticket holders and individual ticket holders will be able to stream the matches in their homes, no games will be shown in pubs and games will not be shown live in the 3 pm Saturday slot.

Furthermore, broadcasters will be allowed to show more than one Premier League game in both the lunch-time and tea-time slots on Saturdays and the associated slots on Sundays.

Under the proposals, the Premier League are expected to move all of their games away from the 3 pm Saturday slot as it would allow the Football League to be able to stream their games through iFollow technology.

With regards to pubs, they will be prohibited from showing live games in their premises and this is set to be heavily enforced due to the risk to health.

The decision to play games behind closed doors is due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and the length at which it will remain prevalent in England which means that delaying or postponing the season is not an option.