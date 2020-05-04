Some Remaining Premier League Games To Be Shown On Free-To-Air

This is brilliant news for football fans.

The Times are reporting that some of the remaining Premier League fixtures from the 2019/20 season will be shown on free-to-air.

There are 92 games left to be played to finish off the 2019/20 season and under the current proposal, every one of these matches will be shown live on some type of medium.

The current rights holders will televise many of these but it is understood that BT and Sky Sports will broadcast a number of their games live via their respective YouTube accounts also.

It is hoped that the remaining fixtures will be played out during a jam-packed seven-week schedule in the summer. Fans will not be allowed to attend the games due to social-distancing which just adds to the call to have all games televised, including those to be streamed live.

Amazon may show a certain number of games live but it is expected that there will be no matches broadcast live on traditional terrestrial TV channels such as BBC or ITV.

The only time a Premier League match has been shown free to air since the competition started in 1992 was on the opening day of the 2013-14 season, writes @martynziegler https://t.co/JZZkYAbDoT — Times Sport (@TimesSport) May 4, 2020

Nevertheless, this is good news for football fans who have been starved of action over the last two months. It is expected that the latest date for the resumption of this season’s Premier League is June 19. Beginning after that would see the proposed seven-week schedule go past UEFA’s domestic league cut-off date of August 2nd.