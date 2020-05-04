Home Football Some Remaining Premier League Games To Be Shown On Free-To-Air

Some Remaining Premier League Games To Be Shown On Free-To-Air

Sean McMahon May 4, 2020

This is brilliant news for football fans. 

The Times are reporting that some of the remaining Premier League fixtures from the 2019/20 season will be shown on free-to-air.

There are 92 games left to be played to finish off the 2019/20 season and under the current proposal, every one of these matches will be shown live on some type of medium.

The current rights holders will televise many of these but it is understood that BT and Sky Sports will broadcast a number of their games live via their respective YouTube accounts also.

Premier League free to air

It is hoped that the remaining fixtures will be played out during a jam-packed seven-week schedule in the summer. Fans will not be allowed to attend the games due to social-distancing which just adds to the call to have all games televised, including those to be streamed live.

Amazon may show a certain number of games live but it is expected that there will be no matches broadcast live on traditional terrestrial TV channels such as BBC or ITV.

Nevertheless, this is good news for football fans who have been starved of action over the last two months. It is expected that the latest date for the resumption of this season’s Premier League is June 19. Beginning after that would see the proposed seven-week schedule go past UEFA’s domestic league cut-off date of August 2nd.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Sean McMahon

Sean is Head of Pundit Arena Rugby. Contact him on Twitter here:
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.