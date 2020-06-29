Your TV Guide For This Week’s Premier League Fixtures

The Premier League continues this week, with 16 fixtures set to be played over the new few days and all of them will be broadcast live on TV.

One of the big fixtures this week is Manchester City hosting Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Of course, Liverpool have already won the title thanks to City’s loss to Chelsea last week. But followers of the Merseyside club will no doubt want to rub salt into their rivals wounds by claiming a win.

There’s still plenty to play for elsewhere as teams look to fight off relegation and also claim a much-coveted European spot.

Below you will find all the TV details for this week’s fixtures.

Premier League Fixtures:

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley – KO 8 pm – Amazon/Premier Sports 1.

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton v Manchester United – KO 8.15 pm – Sky Pick/Premier Sports 1/Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One.

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth v Newcastle – KO 6 pm – Sky Pick/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One.

Arsenal v Norwich – KO 6 pm – BT Sport 1.

Everton v Leicester – KO 6 pm – Sky Sports Main Event.

West Ham v Chelsea – KO 8.15 pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League.

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United v Tottenham – KO 6 pm – Sky Sports Main Event.

Manchester City v Liverpool – KO 8.15 pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League.

Saturday, July 4

Norwich v Brighton – 12.30 pm – BT Sport 1.

Leicester v Crystal Palace – 3 pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky One.

Man Utd v Bournemouth – 3 pm – BT Sport 1/Premier Sports 1.

Wolves v Arsenal – 5.30 pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League.

Chelsea v Watford – 8 pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League.

Sunday, July 5

Burnley v Sheffield Utd – 12 pm – Sky Pick/Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event/Sky One.

Newcastle v West Ham – 2 pm – Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event.

Liverpool v Aston Villa – 4.30 pm – Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event.

Southampton v Manchester City – 7 pm – BBC.