 Close sidebar

Liverpool face Leeds on the first day as Premier League fixtures released

by Sean McMahon
Premier League fixtures

This should be a brilliant opening day to the season.

Liverpool will face newly-promoted Leeds at Anfield on the first day of the 2020/21 Premier League season after the fixtures were released today.

Premier League fixtures

The new season will begin on the weekend of September 12th.

Elsewhere among the newly promoted teams, Fulham welcome Arsenal to Craven Cottage while West Brom will take on Leicester City at The Hawthorns.

For the remaining Premier League teams, Crystal Palace take on Southampton, Tottenham host Everton and West Ham welcome Newcastle to the London Stadium.

Wolves and Chelsea’s respective fixtures will be held on the 14th of September due to their recent European involvement. Frank Lampard’s face a trip to Brighton while Wolves go to Sheffield United.

Manchester City and Manchester United were originally pencilled in to play Aston Villa and Burnley, respectively, but those games have been postponed to allow the two Manchester sides enough time before they begin the new season. Both City and United reached the latter stages of their respective European competition.

Therefore, Manchester United’s first game will take place on Saturday, 19th September where they will face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Manchester City, meanwhile, face a trip to Molineux to take on Wolves.

Premier League fixtures – opening weekend September 12th

Crystal Palace v Southampton – Sept 12

Fulham v Arsenal – Sept 12

Liverpool v Leeds – Sept 12

Tottenham v Everton – Sept 12

West Brom v Leicester City – Sept 12

West Ham v Newcastle – Sept 12

Brighton v Chelsea – Sept 14

Sheff Utd v Wolves – Sept 14

Burnley v Man Utd – Postponed

Man City v Aston Villa – Postponed

Premier League fixtures – September 19th

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Brom

Leeds Utd v Fulham

Leicester City v Burnley

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle Utd v Brighton

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Man City

To see the full set of fixtures of the 2020/21 Premier League season, please click here.

Read More About: , , ,

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

Related posts

Ronald Koeman Concedes That Ross Barkley’s Everton Career Is Effectively Over

Liverpool Fans In Champions League Dreamland After Crazy Night In Rome

Bayern Munich Eye Arsenal Star After Contract Talks Stall [Report]
This website uses cookies in order to offer you the most relevant information. Please accept cookies for optimal performance.