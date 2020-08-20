Liverpool face Leeds on the first day as Premier League fixtures released

This should be a brilliant opening day to the season.

Liverpool will face newly-promoted Leeds at Anfield on the first day of the 2020/21 Premier League season after the fixtures were released today.

The new season will begin on the weekend of September 12th.

Elsewhere among the newly promoted teams, Fulham welcome Arsenal to Craven Cottage while West Brom will take on Leicester City at The Hawthorns.

For the remaining Premier League teams, Crystal Palace take on Southampton, Tottenham host Everton and West Ham welcome Newcastle to the London Stadium.

Wolves and Chelsea’s respective fixtures will be held on the 14th of September due to their recent European involvement. Frank Lampard’s face a trip to Brighton while Wolves go to Sheffield United.

Manchester City and Manchester United were originally pencilled in to play Aston Villa and Burnley, respectively, but those games have been postponed to allow the two Manchester sides enough time before they begin the new season. Both City and United reached the latter stages of their respective European competition.

Therefore, Manchester United’s first game will take place on Saturday, 19th September where they will face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Manchester City, meanwhile, face a trip to Molineux to take on Wolves.

Premier League fixtures – opening weekend September 12th

Crystal Palace v Southampton – Sept 12 Fulham v Arsenal – Sept 12 Liverpool v Leeds – Sept 12 Tottenham v Everton – Sept 12 West Brom v Leicester City – Sept 12 West Ham v Newcastle – Sept 12 Brighton v Chelsea – Sept 14 Sheff Utd v Wolves – Sept 14 Burnley v Man Utd – Postponed Man City v Aston Villa – Postponed

Premier League fixtures – September 19th

Arsenal v West Ham Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd Chelsea v Liverpool Everton v West Brom Leeds Utd v Fulham Leicester City v Burnley Man Utd v Crystal Palace Newcastle Utd v Brighton Southampton v Spurs Wolves v Man City

