Premier League unhappy with “damaging” proposals being reported for league’s future

The Premier League are not happy.

The Premier League have downplayed reports about a huge shake-up to English football which would see England’s top-tier reduced to 18 teams.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Liverpool and Manchester United are the drivers behind these proposals.

The set of changes are entitled, ‘Project Big Picture’, and they would see the Premier League reduced to 18 teams with the majority of controlling power transferred to the ‘Big Six’ – Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal.

As part of the plans, there will be a £250m rescue package for the Football League which it is hoped will see them through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The working document behind the proposal, ‘Revitalisation’, is authored by Liverpool’s American owners, the Fenway Group and is supported by Manchester United.

As part of the proposals, 25% of the Premier League’s annual revenue will be shared among EFL clubs with the aforementioned £250m paid upfront as a result of the current financial crisis engulfing the sport in England.

The ‘one club-one vote’ principle which has been the basis of decisions in England’s top-tier will no longer be as power will be transferred to the nine biggest clubs – the aforementioned ‘Big Six’ and the three remaining clubs who have been in the Premier League the longest; Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

The threshold of 14 votes needed to pass any decision or regulation change will also be abolished.

With only 18 teams in the Premier League, the bottom two will be automatically relegated to the Championship while the team who finishes in 16th will be involved in the playoffs alongside the teams who finish 3rd, 4th and 5th in the Championship.

As part of the proposed changes, the League Cup and the Community Shield could also be axed.

The plans are supported by EFL chairman Rick Parry and it is hoped that the proposed changes will reduce the financial chasm between the Premier League and the Football League.

Parry said:

“What do we do? Leave it exactly as it is and allow the smaller clubs to wither? Or do we do something about it? And you can’t do something about it without something changing. And the view of our clubs is if the [big] six get some benefits but the 72 also do, we are up for it.”

According to the report, Liverpool and Manchester United are expecting a fierce debate over these plans but they want them implemented as soon as possible.

However, the Premier League have now released a statement downplaying the reports and also hitting out at EFL chairman Parry for commenting on the record.

“In the Premier League’s view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.

“The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for COVID-19 rescue funding. This work will continue.”

