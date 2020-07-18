Peter Crouch Recalls How He Almost Came To Blows With Rio Ferdinand

Peter Crouch experienced a lot throughout his career.

The former England international played for a variety of different clubs throughout his active years while he also represented his country on 42 occasions, scoring 22 goals in the process.

There would have no shortage of interesting personalities he would have come across throughout his career and he has used this experience to good use with his punditry almost always engaging and interesting while his podcast, The Peter Crouch Podcast, is generally an excellent listen.

In his column for the Daily Mail this weekend, Crouch was quizzed on many different topics from readers and one of the questions which were sent in led to an interesting anecdote about how he almost came to blows with fellow England teammate, Rio Ferdinand.

When answering what it was like to play against friends at club level, Crouch said:

“It just became second nature. When you moved clubs as often as I did, there was always someone I knew in opposition. Put it this way – if you play 5-a-side against your mates, are you going to smash into them to get the ball? Of course you are!

“The closest I ever came to exchanging blows with someone on a pitch was Rio Ferdinand during a Liverpool-Manchester United game. We were England team-mates at the time and he’s one of my closest friends now. When we think about the squabble now, it’s just something to laugh about.”

Crouch also spoke about the controversial end to his England career when then manager Roy Hodgson refused to pick the in-form striker.

“I’m not going to revisit the situation I had with Roy Hodgson before Euro 2012 as I’ve talked about it before. What I will do, though, is offer you a different take – I got 42 caps for England and scored 22 times.

“Maybe, without Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney being on the scene, there would have been more. But when I look at my numbers, I see that I have more caps than Ian Wright (33), Les Ferdinand (17), Andy Cole (15) and Robbie Fowler (26).

“I outscored all those players – who I grew up admiring – and I had more goals, too, than Teddy Sheringham. I wish my time with England had ended on a happier note but, on reflection, how can I be disappointed? I think I played well for my country. I know I loved every single second.”