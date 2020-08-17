Paul Scholes highlights the main reason for Manchester United’s loss to Sevilla

The Manchester United legend has given his take on his former side’s loss.

Paul Scholes has offered his opinion into why Manchester United lost 2-1 to Sevilla in Sunday night’s Europa League semi-final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty after just nine minutes before Suso equalised for Sevilla before the half-hour mark.

Luuk de Jong put the Spanish club in front with just 12 minutes remaining in the match but Solskjaer will surely rue a whole host of missed chances from his side.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both had chances which would have seen United retake the lead in a dominating period just after halftime.

However, a combination of poor finishing and an excellent showing from Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou ensured United would always be threatened by a potential sucker-punch which ultimately came when de Jong found the back of the net.

“These are the players that win you trophies.”

Paul Scholes, who was working as a pundit for BT Sport, believes that United would have won that game if they had a more clinical edge up front as he called on the club to spend big in the transfer window.

“I thought they were really good tonight against a good Sevilla team, but that 15 or 20 minutes after halftime with all those chances, you’ve got to score them,” Scholes said.

"If they want to win trophies, they've got to start spending money. "If Jadon Sancho was in that team tonight, United are scoring." The message from Paul Scholes is clear, bring Sancho to Old Trafford! 🏟#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/1jQTH97dcy — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020

“We’re talking about quality. They’re talking about spending money on centre forwards and wide players. You’re talking hundreds of millions these days to get those players, but these are the players that win you trophies, that win you medals.

“We know all this (Jadon) Sancho thing is going on, but they need to start spending the money. If they want to win trophies, they’ve got to start spending the money.

“Ok, they’ve created chances tonight, but I think if Sancho is in that team tonight, United are scoring.”

Sevilla will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk which takes place on Monday night.

