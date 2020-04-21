English Footballer Receives Lengthy Ban For Abusing Paul McShane

Accrington Stanley midfielder Sam Finley has been banned for eight matches after admitting that he verbally abused Paul McShane in a game.

The incident took place between Accrington and McShane’s club Rochdale on New Year’s Day.

Finley denied using a racist and derogatory term for an Irish traveller during the League One fixture but he did admit that the verbal abuse was grounded in McShane’s Irish nationality.

“I did make reference that Paul should go back to his caravan and that I was referencing his being Irish in doing so,” Finley said.

Finley has received an eight-match ban and the punishment, set out by a Football Association Regulatory Commission, also includes an £850 (€965) fine plus “face-to-face education.”

“The Accrington Stanley FC midfielder admitted using abusive or insulting language during the 23rd minute of an EFL League One fixture against Rochdale AFC on Wednesday 1 January 2020.

“The language used was contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference to nationality.”

McShane is currently plying his trade with Rochdale in League One. The Wicklow-native joined Rochdale from Championship outfit Reading last summer after four seasons with the Royals. He has earned 33 caps for the Republic of Ireland, the last of which came in 2016.