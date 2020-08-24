Patrice Evra on how a Cristiano Ronaldo text helped Manchester United sign Bruno Fernandes

Some pretty good advice.

Patrice Evra has opened up on how a recommendation from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United sign Bruno Fernandes.

The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation for Manchester United this season. Fernandes has scored eight goals in 14 Premier League appearances while also scoring four goals across the FA Cup and Europa League.

His assists have been helpful too with Fernandes proving to be the provider on seven occasions in the Premier League.

His displays have also helped those around him with Paul Pogba’s turnaround in performance often contributed to Fernandes’ presence.

“Without him, I don’t think we would have qualified for the Champions League.”

Fernandes’ move to Old Trafford definitely seems to have been a shrewd bit of business by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and former defender Evra has explained how he sought the advice of Ronaldo when he knew the Man Utd boss was interested in the player.

“United can’t challenge Liverpool or Man City,” Evra said in an interview with The Guardian.

“Not yet. There’s been massive damage but we’re moving in the right direction. When they wanted to sign Bruno Fernandes, Ole texted me.

“I asked for advice from Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano says: ‘Bruno’s a good guy and very professional.’ I say: ‘Ole, I’ve spoken with Cristiano. Let’s go for it.’

“And Fernandes had a massive impact. Without him, I don’t think we would have qualified for the Champions League.”

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder will be keen to continue his excellent form when the new Premier League season begins next month.

Due to United’s extended run in the Europa League, their first match with Burnley has been postponed. As a result, the Red Devils will start the new Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on September 19th.

Due to Fernandes’ superb form since he joined in January, the 25-year-old will undoubtedly be a marked man so it will certainly be interesting to see if he can continue to have the same stellar impact.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, patrice evra