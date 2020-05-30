The Ultimate Newcastle United 1990s Quiz

Newcastle United have always been a bit of a basketcase but they were a formidable side in the first decade of the Premier League.

Their swashbuckling style of play, their scintillating attack and often disregard for defensive duties saw them win the respect of many football fans.

Throughout the 1990s they had a squad littered with talent and they were also responsible for some of the greatest memories of that era, including the 1995/1996 title race.

With that in mind, we want to test your knowledge of this era-defining team.

We have provided you with 20 questions which will test your knowledge of Newcastle since they were promoted to the Premier League at the beginning of the 93/94 season until the end of that decade which saw them compete in the Champions League.

You have six minutes and we would “LOVE IT” if you could get full marks in this.

Good luck!

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.





