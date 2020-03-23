Quiz: Name Every Newcastle Manager Since Kevin Keegan

Newcastle United have had a hell of a lot of managers in the last 20 years.

Throughout the last two decades, the north-east club have gone from Premier League title contenders to mid-table mediocrity and frequent relegation battles.

On the two occasions, they were relegated to the Championship, they were promoted back to England’s top-tier at the first attempt. However, they have since languished at the wrong end of the table and you get the sense that disaster or controversy is never far from the door of St James’ Park.

With an eight-point cushion over the relegation zone and the current postponement of the Premier League season due to Covid-19, the Magpies look safe for another year and now is a good time to take a look back at all the different managers who have been appointed to one of the most difficult jobs in English football.

We want you to name every single Newcastle manager since Kevin Keegan held the role between 1992-1997.

You have six minutes to get them all. We have also included the caretaker/interim/temporary managers which held the role briefly after the many sackings which took place throughout this period.

Good luck!

If the quiz doesn’t appear, you can access it here.