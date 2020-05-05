Quiz: Name Every Newcastle Player Selected In The PFA Team Of The Year

Can you name every Newcastle United player to be voted into the PFA Team of the Year during the Premier League era in our latest quiz?

Newcastle have featured 12 times on the PFA Team of the Year since the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

There are nine different players who have made the team (some players featured more than once) and we would like you to name these players.

You have five minutes to name the nine different Newcastle United players to have featured in the PFA Team of the Year in the Premier League era.

The clues provided are the position each respective footballer played in. And the number of times each respective player featured in the PFA team.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





Enjoyed That Newcastle PFA TOTY Quiz? Try out these other ones we created:

Manchester United PFA TOTY Quiz

Liverpool PFA TOTY Quiz