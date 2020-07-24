All The New Confirmed Premier League Kits For The 2020/21 Season

The 2019/20 season is about to come to a close when the final round of the Premier League takes place this Sunday.

Of course, due to the extended nature of the season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we won’t have to wait long for the 2020/21 campaign to begin which is expected to be pencilled in for the weekend of 12/13 September.

Fans will be keeping an eye on their club’s transfer activity over the coming weeks while they will also be eagerly awaiting the release of their club’s new kits.

Some of these new kits we have already seen due to shirt manufacturing contracts expiring this summer while the season restarted.

Below you will find all the new kits that have been confirmed thus far and some leaked kits too.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

No information released yet.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have already sported their 2020/21 home and away kits already this season, although they could be playing in the Championship next season.

This time next week… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8PukcutjJd — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) June 13, 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion

No information released yet.

Burnley

No information released yet.

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

No information released yet

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

There is nothing confirmed yet but here is a leaked version which has been doing the rounds on social media lately.

Manchester City

Manchester United

No information released yet.

Newcastle United

Sheffield United

No information released yet.

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

No information released yet.

Watford

No information released yet.

West Ham

Wolves

No information released yet.

Newly Promoted Clubs

No information released yet.