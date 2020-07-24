Home Football All The New Confirmed Premier League Kits For The 2020/21 Season

Sean McMahon July 24, 2020

The 2019/20 season is about to come to a close when the final round of the Premier League takes place this Sunday. 

Of course, due to the extended nature of the season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we won’t have to wait long for the 2020/21 campaign to begin which is expected to be pencilled in for the weekend of 12/13 September.

Fans will be keeping an eye on their club’s transfer activity over the coming weeks while they will also be eagerly awaiting the release of their club’s new kits.

Some of these new kits we have already seen due to shirt manufacturing contracts expiring this summer while the season restarted.

Below you will find all the new kits that have been confirmed thus far and some leaked kits too.

Arsenal 

Home

Aston Villa

No information released yet.

Bournemouth 

Bournemouth have already sported their 2020/21 home and away kits already this season, although they could be playing in the Championship next season.

Away

Brighton & Hove Albion

No information released yet.

Burnley 

No information released yet.

Chelsea

Home

Crystal Palace 

No information released yet

Everton

Home

Leicester City

Home

Liverpool 

There is nothing confirmed yet but here is a leaked version which has been doing the rounds on social media lately.

Leaked Home (Not Confirmed)

Manchester City 

Home

Manchester United 

No information released yet.

Newcastle United 

Home

Sheffield United

No information released yet.

Southampton

Home

Tottenham Hotspur 

No information released yet.

Watford 

No information released yet.

West Ham 

Home
Home

Wolves

No information released yet.

Newly Promoted Clubs

No information released yet.

