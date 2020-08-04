Manchester United release brand new home kit for 2020/21 season

What is your verdict on Manchester United’s new home jersey?

Manchester United have today released their brand new home kit for the 2020/21 season.

After various leaks over the last number of weeks, Manchester United have finally confirmed what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be wearing next season.

The main feature of the new home kit is the pattern across the front of the kit. The back of the crest provides the inspiration, “showing the intricacies of the yarn that make up the unique pattern.”

📕 Every shirt has a story. This is ours. A thread behind the threads ⬇️#MUFC @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/8wBapGGeM4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

Manchester United will wear their new home kit for the first time on Wednesday when they take on LASK in their second leg round-of-16 Europa League tie. The match takes place at Old Trafford and kicks off at 8pm. United have a 5-0 lead from the first leg so progressing into the quarter-finals should be a relatively straightforward task.

