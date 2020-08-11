Neil Lennon “livid” with Boli Bolingoli after Celtic defender broke quarantine

This could have major ramifications.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted that he is “livid” with defender Boli Bolingoli after the player broke quarantine.

Celtic opened their 2020/21 league campaign with a win over Hamilton Academical on August 2. The players were told not to leave Glasgow as they had the next few days off.

However, Bolingoli travelled to Spain unbeknownst to the club and subsequently played against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Celtic’s next two Scottish Premiership fixtures have been postponed as a result of Bolingoli’s actions.

Neil Lennon “livid” with Boli Bolingoli

“We have been bitterly and sorely let down,” Lennon told BBC Sport.

“The players are angry, disappointed and frustrated. The selfish actions of the individual is baffling.

“I am livid, it was a total betrayal of trust.”

Lennon added: “The players had a couple of days off, but it was made clear they weren’t to leave Glasgow.

“Unbeknown to anyone, Boli Bolingoli took a flight to Spain on Monday and flew back on Tuesday. He decided to keep it to himself and put everyone at risk.

“We were absolutely appalled, as the club has been at the forefront of good practice. (We) can’t watch players 24/, we couldn’t do any more.”

Celtic Statement

The Scottish government and Celtic have both released statements regarding Bolingoli.

Celtic’s statement read:

“Celtic Football Club has taken its response to Covid-19 extremely seriously and we are pleased that, to date, we have recorded no positive tests.

“Our staff have given so much in this area, working tirelessly to ensure that all players and other club personnel are safe, fully aware of their own responsibilities and familiar with all guidance and protocols.

“Safety must always be our priority. Clearly, a full investigation will now take place and the club will take all appropriate action.

“Subsequent to the player’s return, he has recorded two negative tests in the past week.”

🗣 "I am livid, absolutely livid, it's a total betrayal of trust" Neil Lennon makes his feelings clear about Boli Bolingoli pic.twitter.com/KJtoYpxQXt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 11, 2020

This incident comes in the wake of eight Aberdeen players breaking quarantine.

As a result, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded the move to postpone this weekend’s clash between Celtic and Aberdeen.

Celtic’s game against St Mirren and Aberdeen’s tie with Hamilton Academical have also been postponed.

The Scottish government have also threatened to call a halt to the new season.