Mauricio Pochettino speaks out about his big grievance with Spurs documentary

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his main grievance with the club’s Amazon All or Nothing documentary.

Football supporters have been feasting on the content in recent weeks as they get the opportunity to see what life is like behind the scenes of a big Premier League club.

Of course, Jose Mourinho’s arrival as he took over from Pochettino was likely music to the documentary makers’ ears as the Portuguese manager is known for a soundbite and certainly makes for good TV.

The first episode of the series focussed on Pochettino’s role in the club and how he was sacked by Daniel Levy just three months into the 2019/20 Premier League season after a poor run of form.

This footage showcasing Mauricio Pochettino and his staff lasts for just 25 minutes and this is the main grievance that the Argentine has with the Spurs documentary – it skims over the transformative role he played in bringing the club to the highest level.

“The club is not going to open the door to Amazon to create a problem after the documentary.”

“OK, five and a half years (at the club) and we’re only in the scenario for 25 minutes, trying to justify why we left the club,” Pochettino said on the Between The Lines podcast.

“But I understand, because it’s a documentary that’s trying to put the club in a good place. The club is not going to open the door to Amazon to create a problem after the documentary.

“I think, it’s difficult to be natural. But I hope they will achieve what they wanted doing this, you know, I think it’s important to show the facilities of the club, the new stadium, the new training ground that we were so involved in helping Daniel to design.

“I still love the fans, I still love the club, and of course, I have a different appreciation for Daniel and the people that work there and the players.”

