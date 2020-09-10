Dublin schoolboy club gets €500,000 from Matt Doherty’s Spurs transfer

A huge boost for the club.

The transfer of Matt Doherty from Wolves to Tottenham Hotspur will see a Dublin Schoolboy club receive up to €500,000.

Doherty recently secured a move to Jose Mourinho’s side as the 28-year-old looks to further establish himself as one of the top right-backs in the Premier League.

Matt Doherty lined out for Dublin club Belvedere during his youth career and the famous schoolboy club will receive this cash due to the 10% sell-on clause that Bohemians brokered with Wolves, according to The Irish Independent.

There is also further compensation available due to FIFA rules surrounding training and development.

Dublin clubs set for cash windfall

This 10% equates to €1.5m and Belvedere will receive 20% of this figure after they negotiated this deal in return for waiving their full entitlement under FIFA rules.

Both Bohemians and Belvedere are now set to receive a timely financial boost. Belvedere will receive 20% of the €1.5m which Bohemians are entitled to i.e. €300,000.

It is expected this money will be received over four instalments.

In addition to this, clubs who have developed a player before they turn professional between the ages of 12 and 23 are also entitled to 5% of any transfer fee.

As such, Belvedere are entitled to a further €180,000 as Doherty played for the club from U-14 to U-17. Doherty’s previous club, Home Farm, will net €75,000.

This cash windfall will be a welcome boost to all clubs involved as they play a vital role in developing young Irish players.

Doherty trained this week with his new club Tottenham Hotspur after he returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

The 28-year-old started both games at right-back for Ireland under new manager Stephen Kenny.

The former Bohemians man will hope to make his Spurs debut this weekend. Mourinho’s side host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The match takes place on Sunday at 4.30 pm.

