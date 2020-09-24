Manchester United’s financial woes main reason behind cautious transfer window

It’s been a tough transfer window so far.

Manchester United’s total running losses for the year are expected to surpass £100m according to a report in ESPN.

All professional sporting organisations worldwide have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and Premier League clubs are no different.

It is being reported today that Manchester United lose somewhere between £4m-5m every time they play a match behind closed doors at Old Trafford.

To date, the club has played at home with no supporters seven times since the sport resumed after lockdown.

The financial impact is made clearer when you consider the packed stadiums United could have been playing in front of. Particularly due to their progress to the latter stages of the Europa League last season. This would have seen a bumper crowd for those home European knockout ties.

The British government’s recent decision not to begin a phased reintroduction of supporters from October 1st looks like it will only prolong this pain.

Manchester United’s cautious approach to the transfer window

United also rely on revenue from their glamour preseason tours which, of course, did not take place this summer. There is also the issue of giving money back to Premier League broadcasters due to the disruption caused to the fixture schedule as a result of the pandemic.

According to the report, these financial losses are a key reason for Manchester United’s cautious approach during this summer’s transfer window. United have only secured the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax for a fee of £40m.

Manchester United opened their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace. This has only increased the calls from the club’s supporters to get more players through the door.

This feeling has only been compounded by the club’s rivals spending millions of pounds to improve their respective squads.

