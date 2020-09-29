Transfer News: Manchester United identify alternative if they can’t secure Jadon Sancho

It will go down to the wire.

In today’s transfer news, Manchester United have not given up hope on securing the signing of Jadon Sancho.

And they will fight until the last hour of the window to attempt to clinch the deal.

The club have also identified a back-up option if they fail to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell Sancho.

Jadon Sancho and Man United.

The report states that privately, Dortmund have decided not to sell the player. But this message has not been relayed to United’s negotiators which offers a glimmer of hope that a deal can be done.

Man United have yet to meet Dortmund’s €120m valuation, despite the club agreeing on wages and agent fees with the player.

The Red Devils have reportedly offered a structured deal with bonus payments, but the German club are keen on securing more money up-front.

Ismaila Sarr to Man United.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Man United have identified Watford’s Ismaila Sarr as a back-up option if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Championship club value Sarr at £45m.

Man United reportedly dismissed links with the player earlier this summer. Yet, he has now been identified as an alternative to Sancho.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, but Sarr enjoyed a promising campaign. The winger scored six goals and registered six assists in 30 matches.

Daniel James.

In other transfer news, Manchester United will allow winger Daniel James to join Leeds United on loan but only if they sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham line up Skriniar move.

Finally, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Slovakian international defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

The Italian club values the player at €60m.

But it appears the London club are unlikely to match that price. The 25-year-old is Jose Mourinho’s top defensive target.

