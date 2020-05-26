Quiz: Name The Manchester United Signings Made By Louis Van Gaal

In our latest Premier League quiz, we want you to name every player which Louis van Gaal signed during his time as manager of Manchester United.

Van Gaal took over the hot seat at Old Trafford in the summer of 2014, after David Moyes who succeeded Alex Ferguson.

Van Gaal took charge of United for 103 games and in fact, he had a marginally lower winning percentage compared to Moyes (52% v 53%).

Van Gaal did win the FA Cup in his two seasons at Old Trafford, whereas Moyes could only secure the Community Shield as the club’s only piece of silverware during his tenure.

Van Gaal made 13 signings (including loans) during his two seasons with the club.

We want you to name those 13 players.

To help you along, we have provided the position in which the particular player played in.

You have five minutes to name them all.

Best of luck and please let us know what score you get by popping a message in the comments section on Facebook.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.





If you enjoyed that quiz, try our daily sports quiz. Enjoy.

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 1

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 2

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 3

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 4

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 5

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 6

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 7

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 8

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 9

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 10

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 11

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 12

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 13

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 14

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 15

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 16

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 17

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 18

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 19

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 20

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 21

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 22

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 23

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 24

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 25

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 26

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 27

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 28

And if you enjoyed those quizzes, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.