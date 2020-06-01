Home Football Quiz: Name The Most Expensive Manchester United Players

Quiz: Name The Most Expensive Manchester United Players

Sean McMahon June 1, 2020

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the most expensive signings made by Manchester United.

The Red Devils have a history of splashing the cash, especially in recent years as they look to make up ground on the sides who have established themselves at the top of the Premier League in recent seasons.

Similar to our previous quiz on Liverpool, we want you to name the top-20 most expensive signings which have come through the doors at Old Trafford.

To help you along, we have provided you with the transfer fee* and the season at which the particular player arrived at Manchester United.

You have six minutes to name all of the players.

Manchester United Quiz

Best of luck, and please let us know how you get on by posting in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.

*Please note, transfer fees are provided by transfermarkt.co.uk 


