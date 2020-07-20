Transfer News: Jadon Sancho Will Need To Play A Part To Push Through United Transfer

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho may have to push his club in agreeing to a transfer if he is to be wearing the red of Manchester United next season.

United and Dortmund are currently deadlocked over the player’s evaluation. Dortmund value Sancho at £120 million and they will not take anything less than £100 million according to The Mirror.

United insist that their spending will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and that consequently, transfer fees will be lower.

If the player makes it clear that his future lies at Old Trafford, some sort of compromise in terms of the transfer fee could be agreed upon between the two clubs.

Kai Havertz

According to Bleacher Report, Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is “very interested” in a potential move to Chelsea but only on the condition that Frank Lampard’s side secure Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea are on course for a third-place finish so it seems that top-tier European football will be secured and this could help sway the decision of Havertz who has been the subject of interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Benicio Baker-Boaitey

According to The Sun, West Ham’s 16-year-old midfielder Benicio Baker-Boaitey is set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and has travelled to Germany for talks. The Sun reports that the midfielder rejected the opportunity to sign a professional deal with the London club when he turns 17 in January.

Jack Harrison

Manchester City’s 23-year-old English winger Jack Harrison will remain at Leeds on loan next season according to Manchester Evening News. The winger will now be playing Premier League football after Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured promotion from the Championship last week.

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is ready to ask permission from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to extend his loan deal at Arsenal for another season according to The Express.

Ceballos has been a regular in Arteta’s squad this season while his relationship with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be tense.

Adam Lallana

Everton are among four clubs vying for the signature of Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, according to The Daily Telegraph. Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Leicester City are the other Premier League sides interested in signing Lallana, who will leave Anfield on a free transfer when the season ends.