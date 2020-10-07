New signing Alex Telles informs Manchester United fans what he will bring to the team

“I like to think of myself as a very intelligent player.”

New Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has told Manchester United supporters what they can expect from him during his time in a red shirt.

Telles was signed by Man Utd from Porto for a fee believed to be in the region of £15m. The versatile defender who made 129 appearances for the Portuguese club in the Primeira Liga will hope to hit the ground running and help improve on United’s defensive showings of late.

In just three Premier League matches to date, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have conceded 11 goals. United’s problems at the back are attributed to much more than the left-back position but nevertheless, supporters of the club will hope the Brazilian’s arrival will help in that regard.

Across five seasons in the Primiera Liga, Telles has scored 21 goals which shows he is a threat going forward as well.

Manchester United’s Alex Telles: “I have great beliefs in my defensive capabilities but also in my attacking ability.”

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, Telles revealed to United fans what they can expect from him once he makes his debut.

“I like to think of myself as a very intelligent player, a set-piece specialist and I’m always looking for opportunities to create passes to score goals,” Telles said.

“I’m in the best moment of my life in terms of being a versatile player, and obviously coming to play in the Premier League and playing against the opponents I have done already, and playing in a league as strong as the Premier League. I hope to be able to bring my best to the club.

“I look at being a defender in a different way with my goals. I’m looking to create more openings wherever possible but during training, I also pay particular attention to set-piece training. Apart from the key basics of being a defender, which is obviously about defending well, I want to have extra aspects to my game so I’m a versatile player.

“I have great beliefs in my defensive capabilities but also in my attacking ability. I’m in the best moment of my career and I believe I’ve grown a lot, and hopefully, I can continue to do so.”

Manchester United fans will hope that Telles can improve the team and we may see him line out for the Red Devils during the club’s trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle on October 17.

