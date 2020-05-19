Quiz: Name The Managers Who Have Spent The Most On Transfers

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the football managers who have spent the largest amount of money in the transfer market.

We have included the top 20 football managers who have spent the largest amount of money in the transfer market.

As you would expect, all of these managers are currently working or have done so very recently such has been the astronomical increases in the value of players in recent times.

To help you along, we have provided some hints. We have included the number of clubs the person has managed, the number of players purchased and the total sum of that manager’s transfer spending – with four managers breaking the €1 billion threshold.

A good tip would be to think of Europe’s biggest-spending clubs and then work your way back through their respective managers.

Now, that’s enough help!

You have 10 minutes to get all 20.

Good luck and don’t forget to post your score in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



