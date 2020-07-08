Transfer News: Premier League Duo & Serie A Ace Among Man Utd Centre Back Targets

One of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s main transfer objectives this summer is to find a long-term centre back partner for Harry Maguire and the Norweigan has identified two defenders from the Premier League and one from Serie A to fulfil that role.

Solksjaer is reportedly keen on Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, which has been already widely reported this week, in addition to Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings and AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli, according to ESPN.

Both Ake and Mings could find themselves as part of relegated teams when this season’s Premier League finishes in a few weeks’ time. As a result, a cut-price deal could be negotiated for both which would no doubt prove appealing for Solksjaer and the club.

Ramagnoli would command the higher transfer fee and it is reported that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League, especially considering Milan look like they will miss out on Champions League football for next season.

Since the turn of the year, United look a different side to the one that began the season and a lot of this is down to the superb impact that Bruno Fernandes has made at Old Trafford.

One of the final few pieces of the puzzle for Solksjaer to solve is to shore up that leaky defence and it looks like the United boss has identified Ake, Mings or Ramagnoli to be that man.

Solksjaer already got a closer look at Ake in his side’s recent 5-2 win over The Cherries while he will be able to run the rule over Mings on Thursday evening when Manchester United travel to Villa Park.

Elsewhere in today’s transfer news, Manchester City and Juventus have jumped to head of the queue over Barcelona in the pursuit of Wolves winger Adama Traore according to ESPN while it is reported by The Mirror that Borussia Dortmund have set a deadline of August 10 for Manchester United to complete a deal for Jadon Sancho.

Finally, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham has told the London club that he wants a new deal worth £150,000 per week to match that of Callum Hudson-Odoi, his fellow academy graduate, according to The Times.