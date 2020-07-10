Manchester United Broke A Long-Standing Premier League Record In Win Over Villa

Manchester United broke a long-standing Premier League record after they recorded a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night.

A controversial penalty got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side up and running when in-form Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net from the spot before further goals from Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba rounded off a comfortable win.

Simple question but what's the verdict 🤔 Penalty – Yes or no? 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/waog3fmXBy — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 9, 2020

Manchester United are now in fifth position in the Premier League table, just one point behind Leicester City who occupy the final Champions League place. Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham consist of three of United’s final four fixtures so Solskjaer will be confident of doing enough to secure elite European football next season.

His side’s form since the turn of the year has been superb, particularly since the Premier League restarted after COVID-19 brought a temporary halt to this season’s proceedings.

That 3-0 win over Villa last night saw Manchester United break a long-standing Premier League record. It was their fourth successive win by three or more goals which makes United the first side in Premier League history to go on such a commanding run.

In their last four games, Solskjaer’s side have beaten Sheffield United, Brighton and Villa 3-0 and they also beat Bournemouth 5-2.

The last side to do this in England’s top-tier was Liverpool in 1987.

“We should have won by five clear goals in all of them,” Solskjaer told United’s official website.

10 Premier League games ✔️

7 goals ✔️

6 assists ✔️

0 defeats ✔️ This Premier League lark is easy for Bruno Fernandes 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/IuRXpXmgpt — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 9, 2020

“I’m surprised by that stat, but we should have had so many more goals. We’re keeping clean sheets, which is great and I think we could have had a few more the other way.”

Next up for Solskjaer and United is the visit of Southampton to Old Trafford on Monday night.