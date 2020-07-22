Steven Gerrard Explains How Luis Suarez Had No Respect For Anyone At Liverpool Training

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has provided a unique insight into how former striker Luis Suarez settled into the club when he arrived from Ajax in 2011.

Suarez spent three and a half seasons at Anfield where he scored 69 goals in 110 appearances. Although Suarez was a huge success in terms of his impact on the pitch, there were plenty of controversial moments which surrounded him throughout his time at the famous Merseyside club.

Gerrard, who played with Suarez throughout the Uruguayan’s time at Anfield, recalls the time when the striker first arrived at the club and how he knew immediately that he was going to be a special player.

“A lot of strikers that we used to sign did have respect for the likes of Jamie Carragher and other names around the squad but he (Luis Suarez) had no respect for anyone in training, in a good way,” Gerrard told Gary Lineker on the BBC MOTD podcast.

“He’d be backing into them, he’d be leaving a bit in on them. He’d have elbows up and I’d be thinking that’s not normally what you’d see in training, you’d normally see a lot of respect but Luis would run through anyone and have a defender up the wall at any given moment.

“You knew straight away in days rather than weeks that he was going to be a top player for Liverpool.”

The Rangers boss also spoke about his “mixed emotions” at seeing his former club finally end the long wait for a Premier League title.

“First and foremost, for me, it was fantastic to bury a few demons, from 2014 it was certainly a big relief.

“Being a Liverpool fan and ex-player, I’ve known the big, long wait and I’m still in touch with a lot of the players that are in that dressing room so a lot of them shared that pain with me.

“It was fantastic for everyone connected to the club but it was mixed emotions in many ways because of my own experiences, being a fan and ex-player and a lot of my family are Liverpool fans as well.

“To be honest with you, I’m still on a really big high watching all of the TV coverage and seeing all of the emotions flying about.”