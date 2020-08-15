Luis Suarez heat map helps illustrate Barcelona’s terrible performance

Barcelona suffered a myriad of problems during their 8-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday night.

A porous defence, a missing midfield and a lack of cutting edge up front saw the powerful Bundesliga side emerge with the easiest of victories.

The ramifications will be huge. There are already reports that manager Quique Setién has been let go while Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has also been widely criticised.

After the 30 minute mark, when Bayern were leading 4-1, the game was done and dusted. Luis Suarez offered a brief, fleeting glimmer of hope early in the second half when he made it 4-2 with a cool left-footed finish inside the box after an excellent dummy.

However, Bayern kicked on once again to score four unanswered goals to leave their famous Catalan opponents humiliated.

Suarez was far from the worst Barcelona player on the pitch last night but a heat map of his touches during the game summed up the one-sided nature of the match.

At first I thought this was a joke… it’s not. This is Luis Suarez heat map for the Bayern game. He touched the ball 24 times, of which 9 (NINE) were exactly in the middle of the field. 1 to kick off the game and 8 to restart the game after a Bayern goal. Unbelievable… pic.twitter.com/VEM3OIPMgk — Der Kaiser™️ (@DerKaiserBM) August 15, 2020

As you can see, the majority of Suarez’ touches took place at the centre circle, when he helped restart the game after each of Bayern’s goals.

A heat map supplied by whoscored.com also paints a similar picture.

“Devastated”

The post-mortem into this defeat will be a long and painful one for Barcelona and Gerard Pique has already come out with a damning assessment of his side’s performance.

“We feel devastated, although shame is the real word I’m looking for,” Pique told Reuters. “We cannot afford to compete like this because it’s not the first, second, or third time that something like this has happened.

“This is very painful but I hope it serves some purpose… We all need to reflect deeply.

“The club needs lots of changes, I’m not talking about the coach, players. I don’t want to point the finger at anyone but the club needs changes on a structural level.”

Read More About: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Champions League, Luis Suarez