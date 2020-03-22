Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies Of Coronavirus

Former Real Madrid President, Lorenzo Sanz, has died at the age of 76 after he was hospitalised due to contracting Coronavirus (Covid-19).

His son, Lorenzo Sanz junior, confirmed that this father, who was president of the famous Spanish club between 1995 and 2000, had sadly passed away.

Sanz oversaw two Champions League titles during his time as president.

“My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way,” tweeted his son, Lorenzo Sanz junior.

“One of the best, bravest and hardest-working people I have ever seen. His family and Real Madrid were his passions.”

Sanz signed players such as Roberto Carlos, Davor Suker and Clarence Seedorf during his time in charge.

He lost the 2000 presidential election to Florentino Perez which heralded in the ‘Galactico’ era which saw Real Madrid spend significantly large amounts on players.