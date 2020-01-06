Home Football Liverpool Handed Favourable Tie In FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

The draw for the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup has been made and Liverpool have avoided a Premier League club. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel away to Championship outfit Bristol City or League One’s Shrewsbury Town depending on the outcome of the third-round replay between the two clubs.

Reigning champions Manchester City will host Championship outfit Fulham while Chelsea will travel to Hull City.

Manchester United will travel to either Watford or Tranmere if they can overcome Wolves in their third round replay.

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool

