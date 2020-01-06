Liverpool Handed Favourable Tie In FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

The draw for the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup has been made and Liverpool have avoided a Premier League club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel away to Championship outfit Bristol City or League One’s Shrewsbury Town depending on the outcome of the third-round replay between the two clubs.

Reigning champions Manchester City will host Championship outfit Fulham while Chelsea will travel to Hull City.

Manchester United will travel to either Watford or Tranmere if they can overcome Wolves in their third round replay.

You can find the full draw below:

Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Manchester United Hull City v Chelsea Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur QPR v Sheffield Wednesday Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds Northampton Town v Derby County Brentford v Leicester City Millwall v Sheffield United Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion Burnley v Norwich City Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City Manchester City v Fulham Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United Portsmouth v Barnsley Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool