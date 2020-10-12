Liverpool receive huge boost ahead of Merseyside derby with Everton

Good news for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has received a huge boost ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Everton with the news that Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara will be available.

Liverpool take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby on Saturday (KO 12:30) and Klopp will hope his side can banish the demons of their 7-2 humbling at the hands of Aston Villa with a win over their bitter rivals.

Everton, of course, have enjoyed a superb start to the season winning all four of their games which leaves them sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

The Irish Mirror is reporting that Alcantara and Mane will be available after the duo returned negative results from tests for COVID-19.

Both players has tested positive for the coronavirus before the international break and having successfully completed a 10-day period of isolation, they are able to return to training.

With the duo now returning the required negative test results, Klopp may call on Alcantara and Mane to start for Liverpool against Everton on Saturday.

With many of Liverpool’s squad not expected back at training until later in the week due to international commitments, the German manager could easily reinstate the duo to his starting lineup.

Klopp will likely be without Naby Keita, however. Keita tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Guinea.

The Liverpool manager was quoted last week as being concerned about players contracting the virus while away with their countries.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful about how other countries are doing it but this is the place that we know and we know how we are dealing with it. “So I am slightly concerned because it is difficult to be in contact with all FAs all over the world.”

