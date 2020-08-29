BBC release sneak preview of upcoming Liverpool documentary

This looks very good.

The BBC have released a snippet of the upcoming Liverpool documentary, The 30-Year Wait, which will air on Sunday night at 9pm.

.@JHenderson @MoSalah and @VirgilvDijk recall THAT night when they became Premier League champions 🏆 🔴 Watch Liverpool FC: The 30-Year Wait

📅 Sunday

⏰21:00 BST

📺💻📱BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & online 👉 https://t.co/JmdyWcEb3o #LFC pic.twitter.com/4Vc5k2jPZU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 29, 2020

Of course, Liverpool won their first-ever Premier League title last season which was their first English league title in 30 years.

It has been a long wait for the famous Merseyside club and some of the early footage of the documentary indicates that this will be well worth a watch.

The preview features interviews with manager Jurgen Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The documentary discusses the role of the Covid-19 pandemic and how for a time, Liverpool were unsure if they were going to be able to clinch the title because there was a risk that the season could be cancelled.

Jurgen Klopp: “I cried a lot that night”

It also shows some brilliant footage of the Liverpool squad watching Chelsea’s clash with Man City. Frank Lampard’s side beat City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge which confirmed Liverpool as champions of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

“I cried a lot that night, which I don’t do a lot,” Klopp says in the documentary.

“But obviously I realised at that moment what it meant to me as well. It was big, it is big and it will be big forever.”

Captain Jordan Henderson also discusses in this Liverpool documentary what it was like watching that Chelsea v Man City game and the rollercoaster of emotions he endured throughout the 90 minutes.

“The manager obviously organised for us to watch it all together which looking back was a very good decision!

“In the 90th minute, I was still watching.

“I just wanted the whistle to go because having been so close so many times before that you just don’t ever know what can happen in football. So when that final whistle went and we became champions, it was an incredible feeling and very emotional for all of us.”

The Liverpool documentary, The 30-Year Wait airs this Sunday night at 9pm on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Read More About: BBC, Liverpool, Liverpool documentary, Premier League