Liverpool set to benefit if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League

Good news for Liverpool, bad news for Barcelona.

Barcelona could face more misery if Bayern Munich and Philippe Coutinho manage to go all the way in this season’s Champions League.

The famous Catalan club suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat to the Bundesliga powerhouse which has raised some alarming questions surrounding the future of this team.

Their feeble exit from this season’s Champions League will likely lead to the exit of their manager Quique Setién. There are reports today that he has already been sacked from his position but there is nothing official from the club as of yet.

Nevertheless, there seems to be widespread change on the way for Barcelona. One man who will unlikely be at Camp Nou next season is Philippe Coutinho.

Payout

The Brazilian midfielder is surplus to requirements at Barcelona and he has spent the season on loan with Bayern Munich. He came off the bench in last night’s quarter-final to score two goals en route to that 8-2 thumping.

If that wasn’t bad enough, it looks like Barcelona will have to pay Coutinho’s former club Liverpool a decent fee if the 28-year-old wins the Champions League with the German side.

There were a number of add-on clauses when Barcelona signed Coutinho from Liverpool. One of those included a payout of €5m (£4.5m) to Liverpool if Coutinho managed to win the Champions League in either the 2018/19 season or the 2019/20 season.

If Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich, Barcelona will have to pay €5m to Liverpool. You read that right. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 14, 2020

However, the clause isn’t club-specific. Therefore Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool €5m if Coutinho and his Bayern Munich side can win the competition.

As if things couldn’t get much worse for Barcelona.

