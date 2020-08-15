Bayern star Leon Goretzka gives brutally honest answer to Lionel Messi question

A tough night for Barcelona.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has given a brutally honest response to a question in relation to Lionel Messi after his side’s remarkable 8-2 win over Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The football world was in disbelief on Friday night as events unfolded at the Estádio da Luz in Portugal as Bayern Munich put Barcelona to the sword in an incredible 8-2 thumping.

The utterly one-sided victory has fired a warning to the rest of the teams harbouring Champions League title ambitions while it could also mark the end of an era for this Barcelona team.

Barcelona star Messi has been critical of his team in recent times. They surrendered their La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid this season in an underwhelming campaign.

His dismay at his team will likely only grow in response to this humiliating defeat.

“No, it didn’t hurt, it was fun actually.”

Bayern midfielder Goretzka was quizzed on Messi after his side’s victory last night. The interviewer asked him whether it hurt Goretzka to see Messi on the end of such a heavy defeat.

On his side’s remarkable win, Goretzka said his team must stay focused. Bayern Munich will now wait to see who they will meet in the semi-finals.

“It’s difficult to put this into words so soon after the game. I think it will take a couple of days to process this result,” Goretzka told Sky Sports.

“We have so much confidence, but as we just said in the changing room we’ve taken the first of three steps.”

Bayern Munich will face the winner of the clash between Lyon and Manchester City which takes place tonight. That semi-final is pencilled in for Wednesday. The other last-four clash between RB Leipzig and PSG will be played on Tuesday.

